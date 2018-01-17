IBM teams up with container shipping firm on new industry platform
The firms want to boost efficiency across the shipping industry
American tech firm IBM has formed a partnership with container shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk in a bid to create a new industry trading platform. According to a Reuters report, the companies are...
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
New variant of Satori malware subverts other cryptocurrency mining malware by changing wallet address
Cryptocurrency miners infected with Satori malware will see gains given to someone else
Scientists develop ultra-thin memory storage device 1.5 nanometres thick
Collaboration between the University of Texas and Peking University yields device that could be used in AI and robotics
