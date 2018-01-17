Computing

IBM teams up with container shipping firm on new industry platform

The firms want to boost efficiency across the shipping industry

American tech firm IBM has formed a partnership with container shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk in a bid to create a new industry trading platform. According to a Reuters report, the companies are...

