Google announces cloud expansion plans
Google will also lay three new subsea cables
Google has confirmed plans to expand its cloud infrastructure across five new regions and construct three submarine cables. According to Reuters, the company is looking to bring its cloud infrastructure...
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
New variant of Satori malware subverts other cryptocurrency mining malware by changing wallet address
Cryptocurrency miners infected with Satori malware will see gains given to someone else
Scientists develop ultra-thin memory storage device 1.5 nanometres thick
Collaboration between the University of Texas and Peking University yields device that could be used in AI and robotics
