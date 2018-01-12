Computing

Warning over unpatched Oracle WebLogic Servers being targeted with Monero-mining malware

Rule number one of IT security: Always. Patch. Promptly...

Warning over unpatched Oracle WebLogic Servers being targeted with Monero-mining malware
Unpatched servers being exploited to mine for cryptocurrencies, warn security researchers
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Unpatched Oracle WebLogic servers have been targeted by two groups of cyber criminals looking to use powerful corporate servers to exploit with Monero mining apps - with some environments running PeopleSoft...

To continue reading...

More news