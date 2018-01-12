Computing

Researchers develop conductive material that could pave way for new electronic devices

Yale University researchers develop a new gallium arsenide-based semiconductor material

Researchers develop conductive material that could pave way for new electronic devices
  • Computing Newsdesk
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Researchers have found a new way to combine two-dimensional electron gases with gallium arsenide in a development that, they suggest, could pave the way for entirely new electronic devices. Insulating...

To continue reading...

More news