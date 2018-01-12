Computing

Long Island Iced Tea abandons plan to sell shares to buy cryptocurrency mining servers

New stock offering called off, but mining hardware investment plans remain unchanged

Long Island Iced Tea no longer appears interested in making iced tea...
Beverage company The Long Island Tea Company, which enjoyed a sudden spike in its stock price when it changed its name to Long Blockchain, has scrapped plans to raise funds via a new share offering in...

