Long Island Iced Tea abandons plan to sell shares to buy cryptocurrency mining servers
New stock offering called off, but mining hardware investment plans remain unchanged
Beverage company The Long Island Tea Company, which enjoyed a sudden spike in its stock price when it changed its name to Long Blockchain, has scrapped plans to raise funds via a new share offering in...
More news
Ocado unveils new maintenance robot to support technicians
Ocado's 'co-bot' will work alongside warehouse-maintenance technicians
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
Intel warns that its Meltdown and Spectre patches might introduce reliability issues on PCs and servers
Security flaws in Intel AMT enable attackers to take control of laptops in 30 seconds
Pwned in 30 seconds: Warning over new security flaws in Intel Active Management Technology
Researchers develop conductive material that could pave way for new electronic devices
Yale University researchers develop a new gallium arsenide-based semiconductor material
