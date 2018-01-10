Kodak announces blockchain-based KodakCoin - company's stock price soars
Blockchain-based product aimed at photographers causes sudden leap in Kodak's share price
Kodak saw its stock price more than double yesterday after it announced a blockchain-based service to help professional photographers keep track of their intellectual property. The announcement of...
More news
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
Big data analytics is dead - long live data analytics, says CTO of Exasol
The big data world is changing
UCL Technology Fund invests in data anonymisation software developer Anon AI ahead of GDPR
University tech fund invests in academics whose research has commercial potential
Trend Micro uncovers first Kotlin-developed mobile malware
Kotlin mobile malware promises to improve Android performance - but signs-up users to premium-rate SMS services instead
