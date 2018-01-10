Computing

Microsoft publishes patches for 56 vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday

That's in addition to a patch for the Meltdown security flaw rushed out late last week

Microsoft publishes patches for 56 vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Microsoft has released new patches for an estimated 56 vulnerabilities, including fixes for Adobe Flash and Office applications, in its latest Patch Tuesday slew of bug and security fixes.  In total,...

To continue reading...

More news