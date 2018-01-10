Microsoft publishes patches for 56 vulnerabilities in latest Patch Tuesday
That's in addition to a patch for the Meltdown security flaw rushed out late last week
Microsoft has released new patches for an estimated 56 vulnerabilities, including fixes for Adobe Flash and Office applications, in its latest Patch Tuesday slew of bug and security fixes. In total,...
More news
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
Big data analytics is dead - long live data analytics, says CTO of Exasol
The big data world is changing
UCL Technology Fund invests in data anonymisation software developer Anon AI ahead of GDPR
University tech fund invests in academics whose research has commercial potential
Trend Micro uncovers first Kotlin-developed mobile malware
Kotlin mobile malware promises to improve Android performance - but signs-up users to premium-rate SMS services instead
Back to Top