US lawmakers call for probe into Intel stock sale before Meltdown disclosure
Senators want a "thorough investigation" to determine the possibility of insider trading
Two US senators have requested that federal regulators open an investigation into the sale of Intel stock by CEO Brian Krzanich, which was held before the company disclosed the Meltdown and Spectre security...
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
Big data analytics is dead - long live data analytics, says CTO of Exasol
The big data world is changing
UCL Technology Fund invests in data anonymisation software developer Anon AI ahead of GDPR
University tech fund invests in academics whose research has commercial potential
Trend Micro uncovers first Kotlin-developed mobile malware
Kotlin mobile malware promises to improve Android performance - but signs-up users to premium-rate SMS services instead
