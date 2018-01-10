Computing

US lawmakers call for probe into Intel stock sale before Meltdown disclosure

Senators want a "thorough investigation" to determine the possibility of insider trading

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich made $25 million from his stock sale
Two US senators have requested that federal regulators open an investigation into the sale of Intel stock by CEO Brian Krzanich, which was held before the company disclosed the Meltdown and Spectre security...

