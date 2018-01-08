Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards return this May - enter now
Recognising the best of the best
May 2018 will see the return of Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards, honouring the companies, teams and individuals that work with this most important asset.
Data has never been more important than it is today, especially in light of the upcoming GDPR regulation - which will come into effect just weeks after the Awards themselves.
Requiring new levels of data transparency and security, the GDPR will apply to every company handling European citizens' information, making compliance a key concern. This is your opportunity to demonstrate the tools that can help, or the steps that you have taken to prepare.
With categories relating to products, solutions and projects, as well as individual accomplishments, there is an award to showcase every organisations' accomplishments.
All categories are free to enter and entries must be submitted by the 2nd of March. The ceremony will be held on the 16th May, following the Big Data & Analytics Summit.
Big Data Excellence Awards - Categories
- Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
- Outstanding Data Management Solution Award
- Outstanding Big Data Management Solution Award
- Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
- Outstanding Data Security Award
- Outstanding Structured Database Award
- Best Emerging Technology in Big Data Award
- Outstanding Big Data Industry Project Award
- IoT Product of the Year Award
- IoT Infrastructure of the Year Award
- Connected Car Solution of the Year Award
- IoT Security Solution of the Year Award
- Outstanding IoT Project Award
- Most Innovative Use of Big Data
- Most Innovative Big Data Solution
- Outstanding IoT Solution Provider
- Big Data Team of the Year
- Analytics Professional of the Year
- IoT Professional of the Year
- Data Scientist of the Year
- Big Data Technology Provider of the Year
