Personal data of one billion Indian citizens 'can be purchased for £6'
Report suggests software is also being sold online to generate fake government identity documents
The personal data of more than one billion Indians - including thumb prints and retina scans - can be bought online for less than £6, according to an investigation by Indian newspaper Tribune. The data...
ICO urges patching to fix Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, despite performance hit
Fail to patch at your own risk
Browser makers rush to plug Spectre/Meltdown security holes
A roundup of advice from Mozilla, Microsoft, Apple and others as the release temporary patches for the CPU flaws
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
