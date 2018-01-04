Government-led Cyber Discovery programme gets 20,000 student sign ups in just six weeks
Youth-focused cyber security programme part of the CyberFirst initiative launched by Theresa May last year
More than 20,000 students have signed up to, and taken part in, the initial assessment stage of the government-led Cyber Discovery programme, in the six weeks since launch. The programme forms part...
