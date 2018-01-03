Computing

FTSE and Fortune firms are mistaken about their GDPR compliance

More than 90 per cent of the largest companies say that they are ready for the regulation, but few have taken the necessary steps

The vast majority of the world's largest firms are seriously overestimating their GDPR readiness, a study has found. The study, by law firm Paul Hastings, surveyed general counsel and chief security...

