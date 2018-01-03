FTSE and Fortune firms are mistaken about their GDPR compliance
More than 90 per cent of the largest companies say that they are ready for the regulation, but few have taken the necessary steps
The vast majority of the world's largest firms are seriously overestimating their GDPR readiness, a study has found. The study, by law firm Paul Hastings, surveyed general counsel and chief security...
More news
ICO urges patching to fix Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, despite performance hit
Fail to patch at your own risk
Browser makers rush to plug Spectre/Meltdown security holes
A roundup of advice from Mozilla, Microsoft, Apple and others as the release temporary patches for the CPU flaws
Government consults on EU regulation to remove geofencing from streaming services
Subscribers will be able to watch as if they're at home while travelling inside Europe
Intel patch hampers performance of AWS EC2 servers
AWS customers complain of server slowdowns following implementation of Meltdown patch
