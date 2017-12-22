Canonical pulls Ubuntu update after BIOS corruption issue affecting laptops
Canonical points finger of blame at Intel for a shonky set of drivers incorporated into the Linux kernel
Canonical has pulled the release of its Ubuntu 17.10 distribution of Linux after many users found that the release had corrupted the BIOS on their laptops. According to technology blog Phoronix, the...
More news
Analysys Mason: the IoT is growing - but there's something holding it back
SMEs and large enterprises see IoT opportunities very differently
Canonical pulls Ubuntu update after BIOS corruption issue affecting laptops
Canonical points finger of blame at Intel for a shonky set of drivers incorporated into the Linux kernel
Tea company's shares rocket after adding the word "blockchain" to its name
Moribund tea maker sees shares leap almost 300 per cent purely by adding "blockchain" to its name
The most-used passwords of 2017 make for some very depressing reading
It turns out that 'qwerty' is quite easy to guess. And so is 'starwars'
Back to Top