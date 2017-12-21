Minister for digital is confident about maintaining smooth UK-EU data transfers in a post-Brexit world
Matt Hancock urged MPs to support the Data Protection Bill
Matt Hancock, the minister of state for digital at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, has told a Lords committee that he is confident that the UK will obtain and maintain ‘adequacy' (parity between...
More news
Analysys Mason: the IoT is growing - but there's something holding it back
SMEs and large enterprises see IoT opportunities very differently
Canonical pulls Ubuntu update after BIOS corruption issue affecting laptops
Canonical points finger of blame at Intel for a shonky set of drivers incorporated into the Linux kernel
Tea company's shares rocket after adding the word "blockchain" to its name
Moribund tea maker sees shares leap almost 300 per cent purely by adding "blockchain" to its name
The most-used passwords of 2017 make for some very depressing reading
It turns out that 'qwerty' is quite easy to guess. And so is 'starwars'
Back to Top