So long, Tango: Google replaces depth mapping concept with ARCore
Tango was one of the first projects to come from Google's ATAP skunkworks division
It's been a tumultuous three years for Google's ambitious augmented reality concept, Tango - but today the company has finally announced that it is retiring the project in favour of its ARCore SDK. ...
More news
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"
Self-healing glass actually exists
