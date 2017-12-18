Versa extends SD-Branch capabilities to unified comms
Cloud IP platform can detect disruptions to user experience through a mean opinion score
Versa Networks has added voice and video functionality to its Cloud IP platform to extend its Software-Defined Branch activities. SD-Branch is an enterprise bundle that brings together multiple functions,...
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"
Self-healing glass actually exists
