Google security bod finds and fixes Keeper password security flaw in Microsoft Windows 10
Critical security update released for Microsoft password management software
A security researcher working for American technology giant Google has identified a severe security flaw in a password management tool often bundled with Windows 10. Tavis Ormandy, for whom finding...
More news
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"
Self-healing glass actually exists
Back to Top