Computing

Google security bod finds and fixes Keeper password security flaw in Microsoft Windows 10

Critical security update released for Microsoft password management software

Google security bod find and fix Keeper password security flaw in Windows 10
Logo for Keeper, the password security manager
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

A security researcher working for American technology giant Google has identified a severe security flaw in a password management tool often bundled with Windows 10. Tavis Ormandy, for whom finding...

To continue reading...

More news