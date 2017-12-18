Government launches £170 million competition to open new "institutes of technology"
Government plan to open institutes of technology to provide the high-level technical skills employers need
The UK government has launched a £170 million competition to establish new institutes of technology intended to provide the higher level technical skills that employers need. Employers, educational...
More news
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"
Self-healing glass actually exists
