Thales trumps Atos in Gemalto takeover battle
Atos folds after Thales agrees a deal for Gemalto 11 per cent higher than Atos's bid
French aerospace firm Thales SA has agreed a deal to buy Dutch security technology company Gemalto for €4.76 billion. The takeover was agreed over the weekend, with Atos deciding against raising its...
America blames North Korea for WannaCry ransomware outbreak
The Central Committee Bureau 39 of the Workers' Party of Korea strikes again
Warning over anti-virus evading 'polymorphic' Emotet banking Trojan
Online bankers warned that Emotet can evade detection by three-quarters of anti-virus software packages
Computing's technology heroes of 2017
Recognising the people who have pushed technology forwards this year
Japanese researchers develop self-healing glass "by accident"
Self-healing glass actually exists
