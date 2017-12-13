Barclays bank employee who aided Dridex Trojan scammers sentenced to six years jail

An employee of Barclays who opened 105 fake accounts to help launder money stolen with the aid of the Dridex banking Trojan has been jailed for six years.

Jinal Pethad, 29, from Edgware helped Moldovan nationals Pavel Gincota and Ion Turcan to transfer the stolen money across the fake accounts before it was withdrawn.

Pethad pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial and was sentenced to six years and four months in prison, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in a statement. His accomplices were sentenced to five years eight months and seven years' imprisonment respectively after they were jailed for conspiracy in October 2016. Pethad was arrested the following month.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), Pethad managed the accounts to ensure that receipt of the stolen funds was not blocked by the bank's security processes and that the pair could transfer money between them freely.

"Using his knowledge of the financial system, he made sure the stolen money was not blocked before entering these accounts, and provided the pair [his accomplices] with reports to evidence his efforts and maintain the criminal relationship," said Mark Cains from the NCA's National Cyber Crime Unit.

During a search of Pethad's home in Edgware, NCA officers recovered more than £4,000 in cash, seven luxury watches and three mobile phones that had been used to communicate with his accomplices.

The scam was operated between 2014 and the arrest of the trio in autumn 2016, netting hundreds of thousands of pound from accounts compromised by the use of the Dridex Trojan.

Tom Guest, specialist prosecutor in the International Justice and Organised Crime Division of the CPS, said: "Pethad abused his position of trust in his job to set up more than 100 accounts, and to access further fake accounts, all for the purpose of hiding and obtaining money stolen from businesses and individuals.

"The CPS presented evidence which showed the network of accounts used, how those accounts were being controlled by Gincota and Turcan, and the important role of Pethad within the bank who facilitated this criminality and who benefited personally from the conspiracy."