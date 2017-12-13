Partnership moves TeleDomani towards UC&C

A new partnership is bringing communication and collaboration solutions to US-based TeleDomani's enterprise customers.

Net2phone, a cloud-based communications solutions provider (and division of IDT Corporation) has announced its partnership with TeleDomani, which is a master agent for telecom and technology services.

Through the tie-up, Net2phone will provide its hosted PBX and and SIP trunking offers to TeleDomani, whose agents will offer them to their enterprise customers.

Gina Pigott, founder and CEO of TeleDomani, called net2phone "a perfect fit for our agent community." She added, "With their robust feature sets, unlimited international calling and free phones all offered in conjunction with agent-driven pricing, an advanced quoting tool, and generous commissions, net2phone's solutions provide outstanding value for both our agents and their clients."

Customers can utilise the hosted PBX solution for unlimited calls (domestic and international, to ‘more than 20 countries'), and features such as real-time quality of service visibility and optimisation. They will also receive free Polycom phones.

Net2phone's president, Jonah Fink, said: "TeleDomani is a remarkable company that has demonstrated the benefits to a highly consultative approach to technology applications. We look forward to providing TeleDomani's agents with the tools they need to bring their clients all the benefits of Net2phone's cloud communications solutions."

It is good to see firms adopting new UC&C technology, even if they are still desktop phones. Moving away from entrenched systems like the humble phone is slow, although services like video are beginning to gain ground in business.