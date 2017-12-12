Latest OnePlus glitch: OnePlus 5T unable to stream HD media, claim users

OnePlus devices are highly reviewed but seem to have more than their share of problems

OnePlus users are reporting problems streaming video content on their new OnePlus 5T devices - just the latest in a string of glitches to affect the Oppo Electronics smartphone brand.

According to The Verge, owners of the new handset are currently unable to watch HD content on video streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Google Movies.

The situation was pointed out by several users in a thread on the OnePlus forums. They're baffled at the fact that the new handset is having problems with internet streaming.

One user wrote that the handset doesn't currently support Widevine level 1 DRM, which most devices need for streaming videos.

"It's come to my attention (as my 5T is being shipped) that the 5T, as well as other OnePlus devices, do not have the Widevine L1 Certification required to be able to watch HD content from DRM protected services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Google Play Movies (YouTube is not affected).

"I would like to know why a £500 phone is not capable of fully utilising these very popular services and if there are any plans to rectify this clearly ridiculous issue.

"I am massively surprised this has not been brought up in reviews/not had a bigger fuss made about as this is completely unacceptable for a brand that is now well established."

At the moment, the 5T only provides support for Widevine Level 3. However, this version is only sufficient for standard definition streams and does not include the rights for HD streaming.

The Verge put these comments to the test on the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5, and found that the handsets are incapable of streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime Video content in resolutions higher than SD.

A company spokesperson responded to the situation, confirming that it's working on an update to enable Widevine Level 1.

However, it didn't go into any detail about why it didn't implement Level 1 in the first place or when the update will actually make its way to users.