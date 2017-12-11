Google Maps gets real-time transit journey notifications

American tech giant Google has announced a new feature for Maps that provides guidance and real-time notifications as you travel on public transport.

According to a report by TechCrunch, you'll be able to sign up for real-time updates when you're on a transit journey. The updates will show in the Google Maps app and potentially on the Android lockscreen.

To get the notifications up and running, you just have to search for "transport directions" in the Google Maps app, like you normally would. A "start" button will then appear at the bottom of the screen, detailing your journey.

If you press it, you'll begin getting updates on your journey. So as you travel on your local buses and trains, you'll get live updates on how the journey is progressing and where you actually are.

Commuting definitely isn't a fun experience, and it's easy to miss a stop or get lost if you're tired or haven't been somewhere before, but Google's latest Maps update aims to fix this.

The report claims that the live updates will remind you when to get off your bus or train. It'll also provide you with information about how far you are to your stop, so you won't be defeated by those sleepy mornings again.

As well as sending you push reminders, they'll also appear on your device's lock screen, which is new for the app. The great thing is that the notifications are interactive, meaning you can take a look at the steps you've made (or are still to come) on your journey.

Although the update hasn't gone live yet, TechCrunch writer Frederic Lardinois has had a chance to play around with the reminders.

"While Google Maps always did a good job of giving you detailed transit directions (though it's often nowhere as good and useful as CityMapper's more detailed directions), the process generally involved keeping track of your own progress along the route," he wrote.

"With this update, transit notifications become a bit more like using Maps for walking, biking and driving."

At this moment in time, the update hasn't been rolled out officially, but TechCrunch believes that Google will push the update live soon and that the firm is testing it with select users.