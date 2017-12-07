Xmas 2017: The best laptop deals

Here are the best laptop deals this Xmas

It's finally December, and that means Christmas is officially only just a few weeks away. And if you're anything like us, you've still got literally all your festive shopping to do.

Of course, deciding what to buy a loved one isn't exactly an easy task. While the thought obviously counts, you still want to make your family members happy on December 25th.

If you do happen to be struggling with your Xmas shopping, then it's definitely worth looking in the direction of electrical items. At the end of the day, who doesn't like a good ol' gadget?

And you can never go wrong with buying someone a laptop or ultrabook, especially if they're currently studying or working in a somewhat demanding job. Anyway, here's our round-up.

HP products

When it comes to shopping for anything, Argos is always your friend, and the retailer has some great deals on laptops. Currently, you can get a 14-inch Intel Pentium laptop from HP for just £319.

The laptop comes with 14-inch high-definition display, an Intel Pentium n3710 quad core processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD storage, an Intel HD 405 graphics card and Windows 10 running out of the box.

It's a laptop bundle deal, so you also get a free carry case, McAfee internet security and Microsoft Office 365. It's a great laptop starter pack for a loved one.

HP is offering some deals through its own website too. You can get the Omen 15 for £999 (down from £1149) and the Envy 360 for 579 (down from £749).

Lenovo MIIX 310

Two-in-one computing systems are also popular - they're essentially tablets that turn into laptops. And you can currently get the Lenovo MIIX 310 at Argos for £199, giving you a decent saving of £30.

As for specs, it comes with a 10.1-inch detachable display, an Intel Atom z8350 quad core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of SSD storage and Windows 10.

Macbook 12

Electronics retail giant Currys PC World has some great deals as well, especially on Apple Macbook products. You can currently buy the 12-inch Macbook (2017) for £1,149 instead of £1,249.

Granted, it's an expensive product, but you're saving £100 and getting features such as GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, up to 12 hours of battery life and macOS Sierra.

If you were to go for this Macbook, you'd also be able to get money off a pair of selected Beats headphones. And, as is the case with any laptop at the retailer, you can £20 off Microsoft office.

Google Pixelbook

The Google Pixelbook is selling for £1,199 as well, offering an Intel Core i5-7Y57 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 12.3-inch quad-HD display and up to ten hours of battery life.

Again, you can get £20 off Microsoft Office. Also, if you don't have over £1000 to throw at the laptop, you're able to sign up to a credit plan offered by Currys PC World. With an APR of 19.9 per cent, you'd end up paying £60.02 per month.

Asus C300

Looking for something a lot cheaper? Then you can't go wrong with a Chromebook, and Currys PC World is selling the Asus C300 for £179.99. It sports 2GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron N3060 processor and up to 15 hours of battery life.

Or, should you want something with a little more oomph when it comes to the latest gaming titles, you could do a lot worse than check out our latest gaming Ultrabook roundup.

Merry Christmas!