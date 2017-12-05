Windows 7 update causing 80248015 error

Windows 7 update does more damage than good, according to some users

Although Microsoft is constantly pushing for consumers to adopt the Windows 10 operating system, it is still regularly producing updates for Windows 7 users.

However, the American tech giant's latest update seems to be doing more damage than good. Some users have been getting an "80248015" error after updating to the lastest version of Windows 7.

As reported by Betanews, users affected by the issue have been getting an error message that says: "Windows Update cannot currently check for updates, because the service is not running. You may need to restart your computer."

According to technology website Ghacks, the problem is caused because there's a file that has incorrect expiry date information. The file is authorization.xml located in c:\Windows\SoftwareDistribution\AuthCabs\authcab.cab.

Usually, a reboot can fix such problems, but that's not the case this time around. But experts seem to have found a workaround that eradicates the problem in some cases.

Günter Born, reported by BornCity, recommends that users go to Windows Update in settings and select an option that says "Give me updates for Microsoft products and check for new optional Microsoft software when I update Windows".

Many users have succeeded with the tip, but that's not to say it'll work for anyone. Microsoft has yet to provide a patch or fix for this particular bug.

"After reading his mail, I decided to do a short check on my Windows 7 production machine. I received the following error message after a few seconds," wrote the website.

"Error 0x80248015 has been dropped, and I see the information, that the last update search was on December 3, 2017 01:53. The update history showed me, that a definition update KB2310138 for Microsoft Security Essentials has been installed as a last update."