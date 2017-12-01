Morrisons found liable for data breach - UPDATED

The supermarket has been found culpable for the actions of a rogue employee, in a new landmark ruling

Supermarket chain Morrisons has been found liable for the actions of a former employee who stole the personal data of thousands of other staff members, which he then made available online.

In the UK's first data leak class action, the High Court found in favour of the plaintiffs, who brought the claim against Morrisons after former employee Andrew Skelton stole the data, including sensitive financial information including salary and bank details, of nearly 100,000 staff.

The ruling means that those affected are able to claim compensation for the 'upset and distress' caused by Skelton's actions.

The theft occurred in 2014.

A spokesperson for Morrisons said: "A former employee of Morrisons used his position to steal data about our colleagues and then place it on the internet and he's been found guilty for his crimes. The judge found that Morrisons was not at fault in the way it protected colleagues' data but he did find that the law holds us responsible for the actions of that former employee, whose criminal actions were targeted at the company and our colleagues.

"Morrisons worked to get the data taken down quickly, provide protection for those colleagues and reassure them that they would not be financially disadvantaged. In fact, we are not aware that anybody suffered any direct financial loss.

"The judge said he was troubled that the crimes were aimed at Morrisons, an innocent party, and yet the court itself was becoming an accessory in furthering the aim of the crimes, to harm the company. We believe we should not be held responsible so we will be appealing this judgement."

Tony Pepper, CEO of data security company Egress, said that the decision is a warning to all organisations.

"Today's ruling against Morrisons is significant because it is the first to have found that a company is "vicariously liable" for a member of staff leaking data. This is a warning to all organisations: not only are you completely responsible for the data you hold but you also need to control the way your employees access and handle this data. You need to start mitigating for the unpredictable human element.

"It's no doubt this ruling will send chills up the spines of many board members, who know that the risks of an employee leaking data are all too high. In fact, a survey we recently ran with OnePoll showed that one in four UK workers had maliciously leaked business data, and a further 35 percent admitted to sending information over email by accident. That's potentially well over half of your workforce putting sensitive data at risk.

"As we move towards the EU General Data Protection Regulation becoming law next May, the situation is only going to become tougher for organisations experiencing a data breach. Not only are the legislative penalties going to be higher, where one class action has led, many more are likely to follow. It's unlikely Morrisons will remain the only company to have such action successfully taken against them for very long.

"As this breach shows, organisations can't simply trust their staff to always do the right thing and we also know people will make mistakes. Companies need to start solving this problem by using technology to control employees' access to sensitive data and the actions they can take with it."