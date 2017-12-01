Are tech marketers delivering what CIOs really want?

IT marketing - is it speaking to the CIO?

I've just finished off writing a piece of research that I think will be appropriate for marketers and sales people on IT, but also for CIOs and decision-makers who are interested in the dialogue around how they're actually being sold and marketed to.

The report follows on from the Computing Tech Marketing & Innovation Forum 2017, which we ran earlier this year, and at which we met a panel of CIOs feeling extremely exasperated by the way the world of sales and marketing approaches and works with them.

My research used some of these concerns as a starting point, and then moved into a survey of 181 IT buyers, as well as 153 IT marketers.

In-depth interviews with both decision makers and marketers followed, and what resulted was, I feel, a good investigation into how IT is bought and sold in the UK today.

There's also some really interesting stats in there about budgets!

