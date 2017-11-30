Samsung begins production of second-gen 10nm low-power SOCs that could be used in new Samsung Galaxy smartphone

Electronics giant Samsung has confirmed it's foundries are in the process of mass producing a range of chipsets based on its new 10nm low-power plus fabrication technology.

On Wednesday, the firm revealed that it had started mass production of system-on-a-chip (SoC) products built on its second generation 10nm FinFET process technology, 10LPP (Low Power Plus).

Its second-generation 10nm products promise electronics products, such as smartphones and other mobile devices, that are more powerful and consume less power.

The new SoCs will also boost performance by as much as 10 per cent, compared to the company's first-generation of 10nm products. Meanwhile, there's a 15 per cent reduction in power consumption, despite the complexity of the chips' design.

"As this process is derived from the already proven 10LPE technology, it offers competitive advantages by greatly reducing turn-around time from development to mass production and by providing significantly higher initial manufacturing yield," claimed the company in a statement.

It continued: "SoCs designed with 10LPP process technology will be used in digital devices scheduled to launch early next year and are expected to become more widely available throughout the year."

The company added that the technology could make its way into the next generation of Galaxy smartphones.

Ryan Lee, vice president of foundry marketing at Samsung Electronics, said the firm is looking to improve the perfomance of its future hardware.

"We will be able to better serve our customers through the migration from 10LPE to 10LPP with improved performance and higher initial yield," he said.

"Samsung with its long-living 10nm process strategy will continue to work on the evolution of 10nm technology down to 8LPP to offer customers distinct competitive advantages for a wide range of applications."

Samsung also announced that its newest manufacturing line, S3, located in Hwaseong, South Korea, is ready to ramp up production of process technologies, including 10nm and below.

S3 is the third fabrication facility of Samsung's burgeoning Foundry Business, following S1 in Giheung, South Korea and S2 in Austin, Texas. Samsung's 7nm FinFET process technology with extreme ultra-violet (EUV) manufacturing technology will also be mass produced at S3.

Samsung's announcement comes just over a month after it claimed to be readying production of its 8nm LPP fabrication process.