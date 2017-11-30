HP: Telemetry app has been used since 2014 and only shares anonymised data with user consent

HP has responded to complaints from usersover a telemetry app that, they claim, was introduced in a recent update and which is affecting their PCs' performance.

HP says that the app isn't new and that it has used the telemetry software since 2014. It added that users can opt-out or uninstall the service at any time, and that the app anonymises any data that it sends back to HP.

The 'HP Touchpoint Analytics Service' "harvests telemetry information that is used by HP Touchpoint's analytical services", according to HP's own information.

The software was identified by a user on 15 November following a Windows Update. Dubbed 'HP Touchpoint Analytics Service', HP says that it "harvests telemetry information that is used by HP Touchpoint's analytical services".

A user on the Bleeping Computer forums claimed: "After the latest batch of Windows updates, about half an hour after installing the last, I noticed that this had been installed on my computer because it showed up in the notes of my Kaspersky, and that it opened the Windows Dump File verifier and ran a disk check and battery test."

Complaints have since flooded the company's own forums, where users have suggested that the software is slowing down their systems.

One HP customer wrote: "This CPU gobbling nonsense also cropped up on my desktop machine in the past few days - I noticed the fan was constantly running and looked to see what was causing the load on my system."

Another added: "I noticed my mouse lagging significantly on Chrome, went to Programs & Features in Control Panel on my Windows 7 HP desktop and saw this "HP Touchpoint Analytics Client" was installed on my PC without my permission on 11-17-17."

In response, HP told Computing today that the app was nothing new - and nothing to worry about.

"HP Touchpoint Analytics is a service we have offered since 2014 as part of HP Support Assistant.

"It collects diagnostic information about hardware performance that is used anonymously. No data is shared with HP unless access is expressly granted. Customers can opt-out or uninstall the service at any time.



"HP Touchpoint Analytics was recently updated and there were no changes to privacy settings as part of this update. We take customer privacy very seriously and act in accordance with our Privacy Statement."