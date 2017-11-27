Cyber Monday: Best tech deals

With Christmas taking place in just a few weeks, there's no doubt that you've started thinking about what you're going to get your loved ones.

If you're looking to spoil your family and friends, then it's definitely worth exploring different technologies. At the end of the day, who doesn't love a shiny gadget?

Of course, technology can be expensive, and it always feels great when you can find a great deal. Luckily for you, today's Cyber Monday and you can get a host of gadgets for cheap prices.

Some of the biggest names in technology are offering impressive deals in the run-up to Christmas, from security cameras to games consoles.

Awair is currently offering £40 off its air quality monitor, which is selling for £139. Previously costing £179, the device comes with Amazon Alexa integration.

If you want to keep your home safe, you may want to invest in a smart security cam. And Y-Cam is offering some great deals on its Evo and Protect Triple Layer Security System.

You can pick up the Y-Cam Evo for £99.99, instead of £129.99. Quick and easy to set up, it comes with HD video and Wi-Fi connectivity. You also get free rolling 7 day cloud storage for 3 years.

The company is flogging the Y-Cam Outdoor Camera for £179.99, too. Normally costing £149.99, it comes with a weatherproof casing as well as a free cloud subscription.

Recently bought an iPhone X and don't want it to get damaged? Then it's worth looking into mobile phone insurance, and Insurance2go is currently offering a Cyber Monday Deal.

You can get its iPhone X plan, which offers you a full cover policy, for £9.99. And if you pay a year in advance, you can save £8.89 or £9.89.

Skyroam is offering a deal on the Solis, which is a recently launched Wi-Fi hotspot and power bank. If you use the "BLACKFRIDAY" coupon code, you can get a free €40.00 5-day Wi-Fi card (+/- £36) when you buy the gadget for £136.99.

Amazon has a great Xbox One X deal as well. For £449, you can get the 1TB version of the console along with two free games: Forza Motorsport 7 and Assassin's Creed Origins.

And MusicMagpie is running a 50 per cent off sale on a ton of products, from Apple iPhones to Nintendo games consoles.