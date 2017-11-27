Cyber Monday: Best PC deals

Here are some of the best Cyber Monday PC deals

Black Friday may be over, but that that's not to say you still can't grab yourself a bargain. Today is Cyber Monday, and there are a host of great sales out there.

Some of the biggest technology manufacturers and retailers are offering an array of impressive price cuts on technical products.

In particular, you'll find amazing deals on desktop computers and laptops, which is pretty apt considering Christmas is just around the corner.

Currys PC World is one of the retailers offering significant reductions on computers, and there's a massive sale on a plethora of desktops.

The Acer Aspire XC-780, which sports an Intel Core i5-7400T processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD, is selling for £399. You end up saving £200.

HP's 570-a111na is selling for £399, saving you £200. It comes with a 21.5-inch monitor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. There's Windows 10, too.

If you're looking for an all-in-one, it's worth checking out the Acer C22-760. Costing £379.99 instead of £499.99, you get Windows 10, a 21.5-inch display, 4GB of RAM and 1TB HDD.

The Vortex Core XT gaming computer from PC Specialist is up for grabs at £599.99, too. Previously costing £799.99, you get an Intel Core i5-7400 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD.

There are plenty of laptops on sale, particularly on Lenovo models. The IdeaPad 320-14ISK 14-inch laptop is on sale for £289, meaning you save £210.

It comes with a 14-inch screen, Windows 10 running out of the box, an Intel Core i3-6006U processor, 4GB of RAM and 1 TB HDD.

Online retail giant Amazon is running a some decent computer sales, too. You can purchase the iOTA 360 11.6-inch convertible laptop for £149.99, previously costing £199.99.

And the Microsoft Surface Pro 12.3-inch tablet PC currently sells for £599.99, rather than £949.99. That's a pretty hefty saving.