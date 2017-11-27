V3 Technology Awards 2017 were a roaring success

It is a great honour to have your company chosen as an awards winner by your peers; but to have it chosen by your customers is, arguably, an even greater recognition. This is part of the reason why the V3 Technology Awards are always such an exciting event.

We had an incredible response from the readers of Computing's sister site this year, and our winners can feel justifiably smug - but even making the shortlist was a great achievement, considering the quality of entries.

We held the 2017 Awards at the Institute of Engineering and Technology on the bank of the Thames, with a fantastic view of landmarks including the London Eye and Westminster. With networking opportunities, a drinks reception and three-course lunch, it was a rewarding way to spend a Friday afternoon.

V3's editorial director, Stuart Sumner, presented the awards - so who were the winners?

V3 Awards 2017 - winners

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

Cloudera

Best Business Application

Box, Box Drive

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

Quest - Microsoft Platform Management

Best BI/Big Data Vendor

Oracle, Oracle Analytics

Best Business Mobile Solution

LogMeIn - GoToMeeting 6.7 iOS Mobile App

Best Business Security Provider

Symantec - Integrated Cyber-Defence Platform

Best Business Software Provider

Splunk

Best Cloud Computing Provider

Box

Best Cloud Security Product

Alert Logic - Cloud Defender

Kaspersky Lab - Endpoint Security Cloud

Best Cloud Service

Red Hat OpenShift

Best Enterprise Security Product

Symantec - Information Centric Security

Best Networking or Communications Provider

Silver Peak

Best SMB Security Product

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

Bluesource - EV247

Best Virtualisation Product

Dell EMC - VDI Complete Solutions

Customer Project of the Year

Logicalis UK - University of Wolverhampton

Product of the Year

ClickMechanic

Security Innovation of the Year

IBM Resilient, Incident Response Orchestration

Technology Hero of the Year

Ocado Technology

Technology Innovator of the Year

Smart Pension - Affordable workplace pension for SMEs

Technology Project of the Year

Kaspersky Lab - Kaspersky Lab's response to ransomware