V3 Technology Awards 2017 were a roaring success
Did you make it?
It is a great honour to have your company chosen as an awards winner by your peers; but to have it chosen by your customers is, arguably, an even greater recognition. This is part of the reason why the V3 Technology Awards are always such an exciting event.
We had an incredible response from the readers of Computing's sister site this year, and our winners can feel justifiably smug - but even making the shortlist was a great achievement, considering the quality of entries.
We held the 2017 Awards at the Institute of Engineering and Technology on the bank of the Thames, with a fantastic view of landmarks including the London Eye and Westminster. With networking opportunities, a drinks reception and three-course lunch, it was a rewarding way to spend a Friday afternoon.
V3's editorial director, Stuart Sumner, presented the awards - so who were the winners?
V3 Awards 2017 - winners
Best AI/Machine Learning Provider
Cloudera
Best Business Application
Box, Box Drive
Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider
Quest - Microsoft Platform Management
Best BI/Big Data Vendor
Oracle, Oracle Analytics
Best Business Mobile Solution
LogMeIn - GoToMeeting 6.7 iOS Mobile App
Best Business Security Provider
Symantec - Integrated Cyber-Defence Platform
Best Business Software Provider
Splunk
Best Cloud Computing Provider
Box
Best Cloud Security Product
Alert Logic - Cloud Defender
Kaspersky Lab - Endpoint Security Cloud
Best Cloud Service
Red Hat OpenShift
Best Enterprise Security Product
Symantec - Information Centric Security
Best Networking or Communications Provider
Silver Peak
Best SMB Security Product
Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection
Best Software-as-a-Service Provider
Bluesource - EV247
Best Virtualisation Product
Dell EMC - VDI Complete Solutions
Customer Project of the Year
Logicalis UK - University of Wolverhampton
Product of the Year
ClickMechanic
Security Innovation of the Year
IBM Resilient, Incident Response Orchestration
Technology Hero of the Year
Ocado Technology
Technology Innovator of the Year
Smart Pension - Affordable workplace pension for SMEs
Technology Project of the Year
Kaspersky Lab - Kaspersky Lab's response to ransomware
