Black Friday: The best deals on the web

With Black Friday at full swing, today is a chance for you to get your hand on the best technology at a bargain price.

Of course, rushing about the internet for deals isn't exactly fun, no matter how much you want to get your hands on cheap gadgets. It's timely, especially if you're busy.

But you needn't fret, though. We've found some of the best deals today, and they're definitely worth checking out.

Amazon is one of the companies offering some of the best Black Friday deals out there. If you're looking for a reliable smart assistant for your home, you'll be happy to learn that you can get the Echo for £69. It normally sells for £89.99.

The online retail giant is also selling the Echo Plus for £109 (previously 139.99) and the Echo Dot for £34.99 (previously £49.99). There's a ‘buy two and save £100' deal on the Echo Show, too.

Want something fun and creative? The 3Doodler printing pen could be just the thing. The company is currently offering a few deals, including a £51 ($69) accessory bundle worth £71 (£$95).

If you've just purchased a new phone and don't want it to get damaged, you should make use of Speck's sale. It's currently offering a 25 per cent reduction on all its cases, except for iPhone X offerings.

Broadband Genie is offering a range of deals on its internet packages. You can get BT's Fast Broadband package for £18.95 monthly, giving you a free 50 Amazon gift card.

There's a similar deal with TalkTalk's Fast Fibre plan. Pay £25 a month, and you'll get 38Mb speed along with a £50 gift card.

Electronics retailer Reichelt has deals on 3D printers, smart home solutions, lighting, phones, power banks and more. For instance, it's selling a Black Friday Raspberry Pi bundle for £50.86. For that, you get the mini computer, a power adapter, a protective case and a 16 GB microSD card (Class 10) with Raspbian.

Currys PC World has some impressive deals as well. It's flogging a JVC 32-inch smart LED television for £159, saving you £100.

And you can currently buy the HP 15-bs561sa laptop for £349. Previously costing £549.99, you get a massive saving of £200.99.

It's pretty decent, too. There's a 15.6-inch HD display, 1TB of storage, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3-7100U. You also get Windows 10 running out of the box.