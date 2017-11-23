Security Excellence Awards 2017 - and here are the winners
The awards returned for another successful year - here are all the winning individuals and organisations
The Security Excellence Awards 2017 were a great success last night, taking place at a glittering evening in central London following Computing's annual Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit.
With 20 categories covering every area of security, and awards going to organisations, teams, projects, products and individuals, the evening was a triumph for all attendees.
With some excellent support from comedian Geoff Norcott, everyone attending had a fantastic evening, whether or not they walked away with an award.
But the awards themselves were central point of the evening, so who were the winners?
Best Place to Work in Security
Conosco
Data Security Product of the Year
SaltDNA
CISO/CSO of the Year
James McGinnigle, CISO, Marshall Wallace
Cloud Security Award
Darktrace, Enterprise Immune System
Security Event Management Award
Exabeam
DR or Backup Product of the Year
Datto
Highly commended: Rubrik
Email Security Award
Egress Software Technologies
Enterprise Security Award
Darktrace, Enterprise Immune System
Enterprise Threat Detection Award
Neustar SiteProtect DDoS Protection
Highly commended: EfficientIP
IAM Award
CyberArk
Managed Security Award
CenturyLink Managed Security Services
Mobile Security Award
SaltDNA
Rising Star of Security Award
ZoneFox
Risk Management Award
MetaCompliance - MetaPhish
Security Innovation of the Year
Sophos
Security Professional of the Year
Alexander Young, ECS Security Ltd
Security Team of the Year
Company85
Security Training Provider of the Year
Cybsafe
Security Vendor of the Year
Kaspersky Lab
SME Security Solution Award
Duo Security
