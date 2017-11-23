Security Excellence Awards 2017 - and here are the winners

The Security Excellence Awards 2017 were a great success last night, taking place at a glittering evening in central London following Computing's annual Enterprise Security and Risk Management Summit.

With 20 categories covering every area of security, and awards going to organisations, teams, projects, products and individuals, the evening was a triumph for all attendees.

With some excellent support from comedian Geoff Norcott, everyone attending had a fantastic evening, whether or not they walked away with an award.

But the awards themselves were central point of the evening, so who were the winners?

Best Place to Work in Security

Conosco

Data Security Product of the Year

SaltDNA

CISO/CSO of the Year

James McGinnigle, CISO, Marshall Wallace

Cloud Security Award

Darktrace, Enterprise Immune System

Security Event Management Award

Exabeam

DR or Backup Product of the Year

Datto

Highly commended: Rubrik

Email Security Award

Egress Software Technologies

Enterprise Security Award

Darktrace, Enterprise Immune System

Enterprise Threat Detection Award

Neustar SiteProtect DDoS Protection

Highly commended: EfficientIP

IAM Award

CyberArk

Managed Security Award

CenturyLink Managed Security Services

Mobile Security Award

SaltDNA

Rising Star of Security Award

ZoneFox

Risk Management Award

MetaCompliance - MetaPhish

Security Innovation of the Year

Sophos

Security Professional of the Year

Alexander Young, ECS Security Ltd

Security Team of the Year

Company85

Security Training Provider of the Year

Cybsafe

Security Vendor of the Year

Kaspersky Lab

SME Security Solution Award

Duo Security