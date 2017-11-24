Top 5 ways to avoid ransomware

Ransomware is here, it's a very real threat, and as indicated by our research, it's not going anywhere - at least into 2018.

With this in mind, what are the best ways to avoid - or at least heavily mitigate - a ransomware attack on your enterprise? We've put together - with the assistance of some industry experts, as well as our own findings - the definitive guide. What are the main things your organisation should be doing to avoid ransomware?

Skill up

It can't be stated enough how important it is to properly educate your users on simple vigilance.

Computing research shows that 66 per cent of ransomware attacks are identified before they make an impact - and yet that impact is still made. In a good amount of cases, simply not clicking a bogus PayPal, Amazon or fake intranet link could have averted disaster.

However, it's not all about education, but also user support from the right basic tech, as Paul Edmunds, head of technology at the National Crime Agency tells us:

"Better education is very important - it's about awareness. Some of these emails are really good - you can't necesarily tell they're ransomware. General awareness can push down the risk," he concedes.

"But also, don't rule out proper antivirus and security devices. Antivirus solutions are pretty good at picking up on malware signatures, and so being able to update [software] quickly can really help as well," Edmunds advises.

Don't rely on one just anti-virus or firewall product

While we've just established that good software can be a fine way to back up enhanced staff knowledge around threat, Edmunds observes that employing a spread of products and services in this regard is essential:

"A few years ago, people put a walled garden up, and put most of their effort into protecting that wall, but it's becoming more and more recognised now that that's not sufficient.

"You can't consider the office network as a physically secure environment anymore, which means you'll have to take a different approach of depth to protect against the spread of malware and ramsomware. It means protecting data on devices. And despite all this, attackers will be successful sometimes - prevention is indeed moving to detection".

Don't just do security as a tick box exercise

A security architect in a finance company told Computing, as part of our recent research, that frighteningly, many company boards still aspire to nothing more than being 'not that bad' in comparison to peers, rather than trying to actively fight malware.

"You would expect [the board] would sit up and listen to our advice and put it into action, but the actual implementation or actions very, very rarely happen.

So they wanted somebody to validate 'I'm not that bad, I'm sort of about the same as my peers'."

Rather than investing in "organisational capability and processes", this architect lamented that a business would still rather put spare cash into updating existing infrastructures which are already lacking, but just about getting the job done.

This is clearly very dangerous practice.