Cloud skills gap or cloud skills crisis?

Within just a few short years, cloud has become essential plank of IT strategy in almost every organisation, large or small. In fact, it is no exaggeration to say that cloud is the primary crucible of technological innovation today, supporting rapid experimentation and allowing small ideas to become full-scale services with no expensive infrastructure to worry about. At the same time cloud is spawning new services of its own at an ever increasing rate, so much so that it's a full-time job just keeping up.

Web-based applications provide a convenient and user-friendly interface to employees and customers alike, and the general aura of the cloud is one of simplicity and seamlessness. However, the fact of the matter is, cloud is not simple. Sure, plenty of services are fronted by a slick UI and virtualised infrastructure can be procured and used with ease by non-technical business users, but this merely hides increased complexity further down the stack.

In a recent Computing survey, more than 70 per cent of IT decision-makers in medium to large organisations reported a likely shortfall in technical cloud skills.