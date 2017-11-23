Computing

Computing Enterprise Security Review 2017

Enterprise Security Review 2017
The old rules no longer apply

Key highlights from the research include:

• Ransomware has come of age.
• Understanding layered security.
• The board is now on board  - but they want a silver bullet.
• Fileless attacks and the IoT top the list of newer vectors causing concern.
• Blockchain - does it have a place in future security considerations?

