Book your place now for the V3 Technology Awards 2017

The V3 Technology Awards Shortlist

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

Dataiku

Cytora

APTTUS

Mosaic Smart Data

Cloudera

Luminance

Best Business Application

Prysm, Inc.

Red Hat - Red Hat open management

CloudApps Ltd

PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company

Rotageek

Xeretec Group

cleverbridge

Box

Lighthouse Systems

Riffyn

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

Databarracks

Veeam

Quest Software

SolarWinds MSP

Rubrik

Best BI/Big Data Vendor

MarkLogic

Cloudera

Oracle

Splunk

Hortonworks

PatSnap

Best Business Mobile Solution

PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company

Toshiba

eTech Solutions Ltd

LogMeIn

Rotageek

CounterPath

Best Business Security Provider

Proofpoint

Symantec

PhishMe

Best Business Software Provider

CloudApps Ltd

Prysm, Inc.

Quest Software

FinancialForce

Khaos Control

Fuze

Zoho

Codeweavers

Adaptive Insights

Silver Peak

Oracle

Splunk

Luminance

Nexthink

Best Cloud Computing Provider

FinancialForce

Box

Oracle

Best Cloud Security Product

Trend Micro

Bitglass

Alert Logic

Toshiba

FireMon

Skyhigh Networks

Kaspersky Lab

SonicWall

Best Cloud Service

ThousandEyes

Red Hat - Red Hat OpenShift

IPC

APTTUS

Fuze

Ensono

Khaos Control

Box

Splunk

Luminance Technologies Limited

PatSnap

Colt Technology Services

Best Enterprise Security Product

DataRaze Ltd

Trend Micro

Lookout

Exabeam

MarkLogic

IBM Resilient

Symantec

FireMon

LogRhythm

PhishMe

Splunk

Skybox Security

Veeam

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Best Networking or Communications Provider

Silver Peak

Colt Technology Services

Hyperoptic

Talari Networks

Best SMB Security Product

DataRaze Ltd

LastPass

Red Sift

SonicWall

Avast

Malwarebytes

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

ContactEngine

PatSnap

Mettrr Technologies

eTech Solutions Ltd

Rotageek

SnapLogic

ACTIVE Network

Impartner

LoopUp

Codeweavers

bluesource

BACKBASE

Best Virtualisation Product

Quest

Dell EMC

LogMeIn

Customer Project of the Year

APTTUS FBO: Thomson Reuters Legal

Logicalis UK

Product of the Year

OneTrust

ClickMechanic

Polycom

Zoho

LoopUp

CEED Ltd

Ocado Technology

Silver Peak

Toshiba TEC

PatSnap

Red Hat - OpenShift Container Platform 3.5

Red Hat - Ansible Tower by Red Hat

HP

bluesource - SmartSites

bluesource - EV247

Security Innovation of the Year

DataRaze Ltd

Trend Micro

Rapid7

Rimini Street

Neustar

Panaseer

IBM Resilient

Recorded Future

Skyhigh Networks

Red Sift

Technology Hero of the Year

Toshiba TEC

Rimini Street

Ocado Technology

Technology Innovator of the Year

CloudApps Ltd

OneTrust

CEED Ltd

Smart Pension

Blue Prism

Ieso Digital Health

eTech Solutions Ltd

Epson

Ocado Technology

Silver Peak

Toshiba TEC

Luminance Technologies Limited

Technology Project of the Year