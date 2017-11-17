Book your place now for the V3 Technology Awards 2017

Computing

We will be holding the 2017 edition of the V3 Technology Awards in just one week's time, at the IET London: Savoy Place. Remember to book your seat to avoid disappointment.

Our readers have done a fantastic job in casting their votes this year, and we're almost ready to announce the winners.

If your company has been shortlisted for the awards, don't forget to book a table - you'll need to be there to win!

Winners will be announced at the Awards on the 24th November, at IET London: Savoy Place.

The V3 Technology Awards Shortlist

Best AI/Machine Learning Provider

  • Dataiku
  • Cytora
  • APTTUS
  • Mosaic Smart Data
  • Cloudera
  • Luminance

Best Business Application

  • Prysm, Inc.
  • Red Hat - Red Hat open management
  • CloudApps Ltd
  • PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
  • Rotageek
  • Xeretec Group
  • cleverbridge
  • Box
  • Lighthouse Systems
  • Riffyn

Best Business Backup and Continuity Provider

  • Databarracks
  • Veeam
  • Quest Software
  • SolarWinds MSP
  • Rubrik
Best BI/Big Data Vendor
  • MarkLogic
  • Cloudera
  • Oracle
  • Splunk
  • Hortonworks
  • PatSnap

Best Business Mobile Solution 

  • PFU (EMEA) Limited - a Fujitsu company
  • Toshiba
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • LogMeIn
  • Rotageek
  • CounterPath

Best Business Security Provider

  • Proofpoint
  • Symantec
  • PhishMe

Best Business Software Provider

  • CloudApps Ltd
  • Prysm, Inc.
  • Quest Software
  • FinancialForce
  • Khaos Control
  • Fuze
  • Zoho
  • Codeweavers
  • Adaptive Insights
  • Silver Peak
  • Oracle
  • Splunk
  • Luminance
  • Nexthink

Best Cloud Computing Provider

  • FinancialForce
  • Box
  • Oracle

Best Cloud Security Product

  • Trend Micro
  • Bitglass
  • Alert Logic
  • Toshiba
  • FireMon
  • Skyhigh Networks
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • SonicWall

Best Cloud Service

  • ThousandEyes
  • Red Hat - Red Hat OpenShift
  • IPC
  • APTTUS
  • Fuze
  • Ensono
  • Khaos Control
  • Box
  • Splunk
  • Luminance Technologies Limited
  • PatSnap
  • Colt Technology Services

Best Enterprise Security Product

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • Trend Micro
  • Lookout
  • Exabeam
  • MarkLogic
  • IBM Resilient
  • Symantec
  • FireMon
  • LogRhythm
  • PhishMe
  • Splunk
  • Skybox Security
  • Veeam
  • Fidelis Cybersecurity 

Best Networking or Communications Provider

  • Silver Peak
  • Colt Technology Services
  • Hyperoptic
  • Talari Networks 

Best SMB Security Product

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • LastPass
  • Red Sift
  • SonicWall
  • Avast
  • Malwarebytes 

Best Software-as-a-Service Provider

  • ContactEngine
  • PatSnap
  • Mettrr Technologies
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • Rotageek
  • SnapLogic
  • ACTIVE Network
  • Impartner
  • LoopUp
  • Codeweavers
  • bluesource
  • BACKBASE 

Best Virtualisation Product 

  • Quest
  • Dell EMC
  • LogMeIn 

Customer Project of the Year

  • APTTUS FBO: Thomson Reuters Legal
  • Logicalis UK 

Product of the Year

  • OneTrust
  • ClickMechanic
  • Polycom
  • Zoho
  • LoopUp
  • CEED Ltd
  • Ocado Technology
  • Silver Peak
  • Toshiba TEC
  • PatSnap
  • Red Hat - OpenShift Container Platform 3.5
  • Red Hat - Ansible Tower by Red Hat
  • HP
  • bluesource - SmartSites
  • bluesource - EV247 

Security Innovation of the Year

  • DataRaze Ltd
  • Trend Micro
  • Rapid7
  • Rimini Street
  • Neustar
  • Panaseer
  • IBM Resilient
  • Recorded Future
  • Skyhigh Networks
  • Red Sift 

Technology Hero of the Year

  • Toshiba TEC
  • Rimini Street
  • Ocado Technology 

Technology Innovator of the Year

  • CloudApps Ltd
  • OneTrust
  • CEED Ltd
  • Smart Pension
  • Blue Prism
  • Ieso Digital Health
  • eTech Solutions Ltd
  • Epson
  • Ocado Technology
  • Silver Peak
  • Toshiba TEC
  • Luminance Technologies Limited 

Technology Project of the Year

  • LastMileLink Technologies
  • Epson
  • Toshiba TEC
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • Luminance Technologies Limited
  • WallStreetDocs

