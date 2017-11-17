DWP offers £105,000 for head of error, fraud and debt digital service

No red London bus for winning applicants, who will be based in Manchester and/or Blackpool

The Department for Work and Pensions is recruiting a head of error, fraud and debt digital service - to be based in the north-west - and offering an annual salary of £105,000, on top of the usual public-sector benefits, for the successful candidate.

However, applicants only have until Tuesday 21 November to get their CVs in.

According to the DWP, the "exciting leadership role" requires someone capable of "maintaining a stable, high-performing service, whilst delivering a system transformation programme for the future".

It continues: "We are looking for a leader with strong technical digital knowledge who will partner with the Fraud, Error and Debt operational teams to ensure that digital services enable DWP to achieve the objectives and outcomes for citizens."

While that implies an ability to persuade disparate parts of the DWP to work in cohesion together - rather than having direct control over them - applicants will also need to be "up to date in leading edge technologies" and have "a curiosity to learn".

In particular, applicants will need to:

Lead the delivery of large-scale digital products in major, complex, multi-supplier and in-house development environments;

Lead a large multi-disciplinary team in different locations, delivering digital products under agile development methodologies;

Lead the delivery, development and testing of a wide range of software applications, ranging from mainframe to online user-centric digital applications;

Manage the simultaneous delivery of a number of complex products across a range of different digital technologies.

In particular, it appears that the DWP is looking for someone from the private sector with "strong supplier management and commercial experience, particularly within infrastructure, licensing and professional services" and should also have "proven business acumen with a financial and commercial focus".

In addition, the DWP is looking for someone with "experience of managing the delivery, development and testing of a wide range of software solutions ranging from mainframe installations to online user-centric digital applications using agile techniques. Ability to communicate effectively with - and understand - developers and architects".