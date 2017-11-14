New university research warning over voice recognition biometric security
Rory Bremner could have a lucrative criminal career cracking voice recognition biometric security systems...
Voice recognition systems used as a form of biometric authentication can be easily fooled by impersonators, according to a new study by researchers from the University of Eastern Finland. The systems,...
More news
Linux is the dominant operating system for supercomputers
Linux remains the dominant operating system for supercomputers.
Memory prices to rise by as much as 20 per cent in the fourth quarter, warns DRAMeXchange
DRAM prices pushed up by demand for premium smartphones
Avaya files statement to leave Chapter 11 as public company
Company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year to restructure
New cryptocurrency exchange promises to bring virtual currencies to everyday purchases
The LBX Dragoncard will be accepted anywhere that takes Visa (so, everywhere)
Back to Top