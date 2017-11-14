Alleged Russian agent arrested by Estonian authorities in connection with claims of computer-related crimes

Authorities in Estonia have arrested what they claim is an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service who, they say, had been planning to commit computer-related crime in the country.

Last weekend, Estonian authorities picked up the 20-year-old man as he was leaving the city of Narva on Estonia's north-eastern border with Russia. He was apparently trying to return to Russia with confidential information.

Investigators claim he was prepared to commit "non-violent acts of an alien directed against the Republic of Estonia" and "a computer crime".

The information was revealed by Estonian FireEye analyst Patrik Maldre, who translated the account of the arrest in Estonian newspaper Postimees.

Russia has been implicated in a string of cyber-related incidents over the past ten or more years. The country is accused of exploiting social media networks to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election, as well as directing cyber attacks against neighbouring Ukraine.

Equally seriously, in 2007 Estonia was targeted in a catastrophic denial-of-service attack initiated by cyber criminals traced back to Russia.

Speaking to Estonian public broadcaster ERR, state prosecutor Inna Ombler said: "Acting against the Republic of Estonia as an agent of the special service of a foreign country is without a doubt a serious crime, and we will figure out all the essential facts as soon as possible.

The country has notified the appropriate Russian authorities, said Ombler. "Right now, we can say without releasing any details that greater damage was prevented."

"Russia's diplomatic institutions are keeping a close eye on the development of the situation," the embassy said. "Our consuls are ready to provide assistance to the Russian citizen when a request from him to this effect is received."