Gemalto unveils new IoT module to transform industrial internet

Security and smartcard firm Gemalto has unveiled a new Internet of Things (IoT) communications module that, it claims, supports 12 LTE bands, along with 3G and 2G cellular coverage - effectively providing global coverage.

Gemalto suggests that the communications device will help IoT product makers to save time and money in development, manufacturing and distribution.

Gemalto is targeting, in particular, the industrial Internet of Things market, which is an arguably more promising market than, say, connected lightbulbs for consumers.

Many in the industry believe that the success of IIoT, often called the "fourth industrial revolution", comes down to solutions that can make this technology easily deployable. And that's where Gemalto comes into the picture.

With the Cinterion PLS62-W IoT concept board Gemalto hopes it can transform IoT connectivity. It delivers LTE Cat. 1 connectivity across all LTE bands, and switches to 3G and 2G bands if 4G isn't available.

This, Gemalto said, allows manufacturers and integrators to develop single applications capable of being used anywhere in the world. In the past, solutions have struggled to connect to networks when moving between different regions.

Inside, there's a Java embedded system that adds a great deal of processing power to IoT solutions, and it can assist developers by providing them with ample memory and a library of open-source code and software "building blocks".

The solution comes with several back-end IT systems built-in too, which means companies can simplify lifecycle management and streamline the integration of connected technology.

Meanwhile, an advanced power management system is intended to ensure that deployments are reliable. There's also an optimised sleep mode to ensure there's plenty of power available. Gemalto said this is critical for remote industrial applications.

Andreas Haegele, senior vice president of IoT products at Gemalto, said the module is capable of revolutionising IoT connectivity and deployments.

"Ideal for worldwide tracking and tracing, telematics and fleet management solutions, the Cinterion multi band LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G, 2G fallback is a one stop shop for cellular IoT connectivity, no matter where your IoT solutions are deployed or where they move," he said.

"The highly efficient Cinterion PLS62-W is perfectly suited for applications that need to operate across many different wireless network environments for many years.

Deborah Sherry, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at GE Digital Europe, suggested that the industrial internet will transform industry in just the next few years.

"The fourth industrial revolution presents tremendous opportunities for driving economic growth and increasing productivity by leveraging the industrial internet to power the industrial companies of the future," she said.

"The industrial internet is the digital technology which enables the connection of machines, data and people and makes possible the creation of ‘smart' machines, personalised services and connected infrastructure.

"The industrial internet promises to bring greater speed and efficiency to industries as diverse as aviation, rail, power generation, oil and gas, and healthcare.

"In the UK specifically, the industrial internet could add between £200bn and £320bn to the UK's GDP by 2030 creating significant opportunities for economic growth," claimed Sherry.