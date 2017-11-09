Volkswagen teams up with Google on quantum computing

Volkswagen, one of the largest car makers in the world, is teaming up with Google to explore ways in which quantum computing could be used in the automotive industry.

Google, which is developing quantum computing in one of its so-called 'moonshots', will work with the automotive firm to integrate the innovation into three of its car projects.

The technology firm will provide Volkswagen with its quantum computing and data resources to help it come up with a range of applications capable of transforming motoring.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen will focus on getting this technology out into a crowded market. Their partnership will focus on traffic optimisation, machine learning and high performance batteries.

Although this technology is still relatively new, it could go on to solve complex tasks and enable much faster computers to power car systems.

Working with specialists at the Volkswagen Information Technology Centers in San Francisco and Munich, Google will develop a range of new algorithms for future cars.

Motoring website Roadshow reports that one of the projects the two companies are working on includes using this technology to develop ways of cutting down travel times.

The firm pointed to traffic guidance systems, empty parking spaces and available EV chargers, which could slash travel times.

Martin Hofmann, chief information officer at Volkswagen Group, said: "Quantum computing technology opens up new dimensions and represents the fast-track for future-oriented topics.

"We at Volkswagen want to be among the first to use quantum computing for corporate processes as soon as this technology is commercially available. Thanks to our cooperation with Google, we have taken a major step towards this goal."

Hartmut Neven, director of the Google Quantum Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, added: "Volkswagen has enormous expertise in solving important, real-world engineering problems.

"And it is an honor for us to collaborate on how quantum computing may be able to make a difference in the automotive industry."