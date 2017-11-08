Salesforce claims myEinstein machine learning platform will enable users to easily build custom AI apps

Salesforce has unveiled myEinstein, a machine-learning platform that, the company claims, enables admins and developers to build custom artificial intelligence (AI) apps purely "with clicks", at its annual Dramforce conference in San Francisco, California this week.

The myEinstein platform is touted as a tool enabling Salesforce customers to build smarter and more personalised experiences via two new services.

The first of these is Einstein Prediction Builder, a tool that enables automatic creation of custom AI models that can predict outcomes for any field or object in Salesforce.

The second service is something called Einstein Bots, which can be trained to augment customer service workflows by automating tasks such as answering questions and retrieving information.

"We are further democratising AI by empowering admins and developers to transform every process and customer interaction to be more intelligent with myEinstein," said Salesforce's general manager and senior vice president of Einstein, John Ball.

"No other company is arming customers with both pre-built AI apps for CRM and the ability to build and customise their own with just clicks."

According to Ball, myEinstein is all about making business processes and workflows within an organisation more intelligent and efficient by giving employees more insights, deflecting the repetitive tasks can take up a lot of time in the working day.

"Companies are hindered by the infrastructure costs, lack of expertise and the resources required to optimise their workflow with AI," claimed Salesforce.

"With myEinstein, the employees who are actually managing and driving business processes have the power to build and customise AI apps to fit their specific needs."

Salesforce said myEinstein works "with simple clicks" via a declarative setup guide that walks users through building, training and deploying AI models using structured and unstructured Salesforce data. The service also automates the model building and data-scoring process, and custom predictive models and bots can be embedded directly into Salesforce workflows.

"Models and bots automatically learn and improve as they're used, delivering accurate, personalised recommendations and predictions in the context of business," the firm added.

Einstein Prediction Builder and Einstein Bots are both currently in pilot but are expected to be generally Summer of 2018. Salesforce said pricing for each Einstein feature varies as some are included as part of existing licenses and editions while others are an additional charge.