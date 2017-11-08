StoneCalibre acquires AVST to create joint voice and data UC firm

Los Angeles-based StoneCalibre has acquired Applied Voice & Speech Technologies (AVST), a unified communications platform developer that works with the US government, among others.

StoneCalibre merged AVST with XMedius Solutions (a secure file exchange firm using fax over IP) at the end of October, with new headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The combined company will offer ‘a complete set of communication tools that leverage voice and data through IP networks using different types of enterprise grade solutions, either on-premises or in the cloud.'

The new entity has more than 500 partners and 4,500 active customers worldwide, including both SMEs and large firms. It will leverage the assets of both AVST and XMedius, including complementary sales channels, to continue growth.

Brial Wall, founder and CEO of StoneCalibre, said: "We are extremely pleased to announce this compelling transaction, as it brings together two highly complementary companies as part of the StoneCalibre family. Both have long track records of innovation and commitment to helping their customers build cutting-edge solutions for today's business environments. And, while AVST focuses on improving the productivity of its customers' communications, XMedius enables those communications to be secure."

Jean Champagne, president and CEO of XMedius, added: "The integrated companies' expertise in developing software solutions will allow us to deliver world-class integrated product offerings and services and provide greater value to our customers. We're excited to be joining forces with AVST as it enters into the next chapter of its growth trajectory. Blending the complementary UC and secure file exchange offerings of our organisations uniquely positions the combined company at the forefront of a new generation of solutions."