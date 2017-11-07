RSM buys FHL to become one of Europe’s biggest NetSuite cloud providers

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM - formerly known as Baker Tilly - has acquired First Hosted Limited (FHL) in a deal that will make it one of the largest providers of NetSuite cloud products across Europe.

RSM will merge its own NetSuite capacity with FHL's team to build a team of just under 100 specialists. The new combined operation will encompass cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), CRM and E-commerce. However, FHL will continue to trade under its old name. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our enhanced market proposition significantly strengthens our own ability to engage with a more diverse client base both large and small, in more locations, and in a greater variety of sectors," said Chris Knowles, lead partner for technology and management consulting at RSM.

He continued: "It also bolsters and expands Oracle's growth plans for the NetSuite product itself. For us this isn't simply a case of capturing greater market share - diversifying our own NetSuite delivery capability is critical in remaining one step ahead of the curve in what is a highly competitive market."

While cloud services such as NetSuite help organisations implement and run ERP software that they might not have the resources to run on-premise, they still require skilled help to get up-and-running, and for maintenance, said FHL managing director Andrew Peddie.

"This [deal] is also about people. The NetSuite technology can't be effectively deployed without the right people in place to provide the necessary skills. RSM is a great fit, both culturally and in terms of what each side can offer," he said.

RSM chief operating officer David Gwilliam, meanwhile, suggested that it would enable RSM to broaden the range of NetSuite-related services it can offer clients.

"The prospects for this expanded offering are very exciting indeed. Being the UK and Europe's largest and leading NetSuite provider significantly strengthens our capability to provide clients with a broader spectrum of business systems services and solutions," said Gwilliam.