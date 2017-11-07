Salesforce updates myLightning app development framework
Updates intended to make it quicker and easier to 'create customised, branded apps at scale'
Salesforce has updated its Salesforce Lightning component-based framework for application development, called myLightning, in order to enable users to "quickly and easily create customised, branded apps and experiences at scale".
Speaking at dreamforce 2017, Mike Rosenbaum, executive vice president in charge of CRM Apps at Salesforce, said: "Two years ago we introduced Salesforce Lightning, [which] was - and still is - one of Salesforce's biggest initiatives. With myLightning, every application, every portal, every experience that a company builds can now reflect their brand."
MyLightning has more than 700 new features, including workspaces, kanban boards and completely revamped reports and dashboards, all focused on increasing productivity.
However, there are three new key new tools within myLightning.
The first is a Theming and Design System, which enables companies to specify the brand image, colours, page background image and more to ensure that Lightning aligns with their organisation's branding.
Then there's the new App Builder with a Dynamic Pages feature, a tool intended to delivers different experiences to each user depending on the values of that record, enabling companies to customise at scale.
"With the new Dynamic Pages, you can now control when a component appears on a record page by adding filter conditions and logic, creating a customised experience without having to add anything to custom components," Rosenbaum explained.
"For example, a sales leader at a medical device company who wants to prioritise high value deals can easily build a filter that shows a deal priority component on the opportunity page that's only visible for opportunities worth more than $1m."
The third and final major new tool within myLightning is Lightning Flow, which now powers Salesforce's existing flow automation tools, called Visual Flow. With Lightning Flow, Salesforce claimed that administrators can create guided, visual processes with Lightning Components and easily add them to a record, app, portal and console.
"Lightning Flow is a powerful example of how the Lightning system works together to make our [customers] more productive and marks the beginning of what is going to be a big transformation of Salesforce towards process-cantered applications," said Rosenbaum.
He used the example of Farmers Insurance, one of Salesforce's customers, which uses Lightning Flow to streamline the processing of new property-loss claims.
"Farmers customers and their agents can report a loss simply by uploading images from any device," he said. "By streamlining this process, and optimising it for mobile, Farmers reduced the time it takes to report a loss from approximately 12 minutes to three minutes."
The three new myLightning features will work alongside the existing Lightning Bolt tool that was introduced last year and will all be generally available in early 2018 at no additional cost, Salesforce said.
