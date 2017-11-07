Computing

Salesforce updates myLightning app development framework

Updates intended to make it quicker and easier to 'create customised, branded apps at scale'

Salesforce updates myLightning app development framework intended to make it quicker and easier to 'create customised, branded apps at scale'
  • Lee Bell
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Salesforce has updated its Salesforce Lightning component-based​ ​framework​ ​for application​ ​development​, called myLightning, in order to enable users to "quickly and easily create customised, branded apps and experiences at scale". 

Speaking at dreamforce 2017, ​Mike​ ​Rosenbaum,​ ​executive vice president in charge of ​CRM​ ​Apps at Salesforce, said: "Two​ ​years​ ​ago​ ​we​ ​introduced​ ​Salesforce​ ​Lightning, [which] was​ ​- and​ ​still​ ​is​ - ​one​ ​of Salesforce's​ ​biggest​ ​initiatives. With myLightning, every application, every portal, every experience that a company builds can now reflect their brand."

MyLightning has more than ​700​ ​new​ ​features,​ ​including  ​workspaces,​ ​kanban​ ​boards​ ​and completely revamped​ ​reports​ ​and​ ​dashboards,​ ​all​ ​focused​ ​on​ ​increasing​ ​productivity.​ ​

However, there are three new key new tools within myLightning.

The first is a Theming​ ​and​ ​Design​ ​System​, which enables companies​ ​to ​specify​ ​the​ ​brand​ ​image,​ ​colours, page​ ​background​ ​image​ ​and​ ​more​ ​to​ ​ensure​ ​that​ ​Lightning​ ​aligns​ ​with​ ​their​ ​organisation's branding. 

Then there's the new App​ ​Builder​ ​with​ a ​Dynamic​ ​Pages feature, a tool intended to delivers ​different​ ​experience​s ​to each​ ​user​ ​depending​ ​on​ ​the​ ​values​ ​of​ ​that​ ​record,​ ​enabling​ ​companies​ ​to​ ​customise​ ​at​ ​scale.​ ​

"With​ ​the​ ​new​ ​Dynamic​ ​Pages,​ ​you​ ​can​ ​now​ ​control​ ​when​ ​a component​ ​appears​ ​on​ ​a​ ​record​ ​page​ ​by​ ​adding​ ​filter​ ​conditions​ ​and​ ​logic,​ ​creating​ ​a customised​ ​experience​ ​without​ ​having​ ​to​ ​add​ ​anything​ ​to​ ​custom​ ​components," Rosenbaum explained.

"​For​ ​example,​ ​a​ ​sales​ ​leader​ ​at​ ​a​ ​medical​ ​device company​ ​who​ ​wants​ ​to​ ​prioritise​ ​high​ ​value​ ​deals​ ​can​ ​easily​ ​build​ ​a​ ​filter​ ​that​ ​shows​ ​a deal​ ​priority​ ​component​ ​on​ ​the​ ​opportunity​ ​page​ ​that's​ ​only​ ​visible​ ​for​ ​opportunities worth​ ​more​ ​than​ ​$1​​m."

The third and final major new tool within myLightning is Lightning​ ​Flow​, which now powers Salesforce's existing​ ​flow​ ​automation​ ​tools, called Visual​ ​Flow. With​ ​Lightning​ ​Flow,​ Salesforce claimed that ​administrators​ ​can​ ​create​ ​guided,​ ​visual​ ​processes​ ​with​ ​Lightning​ ​Components and​ ​easily​ ​add​ ​them​ ​to​ ​a​ ​record,​ ​app,​ ​portal​ ​and​ ​console.​ ​

alt=''

"Lightning​ ​Flow​ ​is​ ​a​ ​powerful example​ ​of​ ​how​ ​the​ ​Lightning​ ​system​ ​works​ ​together​ ​to​ ​make​ ​our​ ​[customers] ​more productive​ ​and​ ​marks​ ​the​ ​beginning​ ​of​ ​what​ ​is​ ​going​ ​to​ ​be​ ​a​ ​big​ ​transformation​ ​of Salesforce​ ​towards​ ​process​-​cantered​ ​applications," said Rosenbaum.

​He used the example of Farmers​ ​Insurance, one of Salesforce's customers, which uses​ ​Lightning​ ​Flow​ ​to​ ​streamline​ ​the​ ​processing​ ​of​ ​new​ ​property​-​loss​ ​claims. 

"Farmers​ ​customers​ ​and​ ​their​ ​agents​ ​can​ ​report​ ​a​ ​loss​ ​simply​ ​by​ ​uploading​ ​images from​ ​any​ ​device," he said. "​By​ ​streamlining​ ​this​ ​process,​ ​and​ ​optimising​ ​it​ ​for​ ​mobile,​ ​Farmers reduced​ ​the​ ​time​ ​it​ ​takes​ ​to​ ​report​ ​a​ ​loss​ ​from​ ​approximately​ ​12​ ​minutes​ ​to​ ​three​ ​minutes."

The three new myLightning features will work alongside the existing Lightning Bolt tool that was introduced last year and will all be ​generally​ ​available​ ​in​ ​early​ ​2018​ ​at​ ​no​ ​additional​ ​cost, Salesforce said. 

Further reading

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  

More news