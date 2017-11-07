How DevOps is being implemented at Leeds Building Society

Software teams at Leeds Building Society are moving from using the waterfall methodology, where progress is gated behind certain checkpoints, to the more flexible and co-operative DevOps model.

Tom Clark, CIO at the organisation, explained the the strategy is now moving from a pilot phase to been rolled out more widely.

"Our software delivery teams have traditionally worked using a waterfall model," said Clark. "We decided to try DevOps, because we wanted to become more agile. So we ran a pilot last year, and we're now deploying to the entire software delivery function. By the end of the year we will have multiple cross-functional squads working in a DevOps way.

Progress is good, with four out of six software delivery teams already working this way. Clark explained that part of the success is down to some new hires at the firm.

"We brought in some people to help us, including a new head of software delivery. He's very strong on agile and speaks at conferences about it," he said.

Clark continued, explaining that the transition has been effective and relativel pain-free, in part because of the projects they chose to begin with.

"We involved the business in the choices, and got some great early outcomes. The business felt very involved, and we never struggled to bring them into daily standups. That's helped the cultural adoption across the teams. And as we look forward, once we mature in what we're currently doing, we're looking at how we can take it a step further."

This step further will involve examining how the business can re-align its teams to the new way of working. There are 150 people currently in IT at Leeds Building Society, and Clark said they need to look at how they can "carve them up when have areas shared across different squads."

For some teams, including database administrators and infrastructure specialists, this process could be tricky, he admitted, however, with great benefits already seen and the culture having already proven itself to fit the business well, the organisation is well on track to complete its implementation this year.

Clark has also implemented a cloud-first policy at the organisation, though he explained that this doesn't necessarily mean that everything goes into the cloud, as it can be too expensive for certain use cases.