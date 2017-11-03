Microsoft adds new SQL database tools to Azure platform

Microsoft has added a range of new tools to the Azure cloud database in a bid to help companies improve the way they manage on-premise SQL databases and, in the process, make it easier in future to migrate to the (Microsoft) cloud.

The company announced the news at its Pass Summit in Seattle, Washingto State this week, and is looking to improve the way that Azure handles enterprise databases.

Designed specifically for enterprise users, Microsoft claims that the tools give companies an easier and more effective way to manage SQL Server 2017 databases, Azure database and hybrids.

Microsoft also took the time to announce an update to its Power BI analytics and visualisation tool. And there was a clear emphasis on database technology in general.

The company is looking to trump rivals with this technology. These updates are intended to suit firms that need a powerful, cloud-only service, as well as organisations that have their own on-premise database management systems.

It hasn't been an easy journey for Microsoft, though. During the event, the tech giant said it had had trouble trying to convince SQL users to adopt some of its new features, such as machine learning integration.

As the event continued, it also announced a so-called "lift and shift tool". Called Azure Database Migration Service, it is aimed at helping companies transfer on-premise SQL servers to the Azure cloud. There's also now integration with Python and R scripts.

Rohan Kumar, general manager of Microsoft Database Systems Engineering, said: "Today at PASS Summit 2017, we are showcasing new advances across SQL Server 2017 and our Azure data services.

"And we're demonstrating how these products - both on-premises and in the cloud - come together to form the ultimate hybrid data platform.

"Our recent announcements, here at PASS Summit and at Ignite in September are great examples of how we're empowering data professionals - like our community here at PASS Summit 2017 - to do more and achieve more.

He added: "With the recent launch of SQL Server 2017, the first database with AI built-in, you can now run your production workloads on Linux, Windows, and Docker.

"SQL Server 2017 delivers a mission-critical database with everything built-in, on the platform of your choice. And, it can unlock seamless DevOps with Docker Enterprise Edition containers, bringing efficiency and simplicity to your innovation.

"New features enable analysis of graph data, and advanced analytics using Python and R. We have incorporated your feedback to add features that will make your day-to-day job easier like Adaptive Query Processing and Automatic Plan Correction by finding and fixing performance regressions automatically."