ICO introduces new GDPR helpline for small businesses

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has launched a dedicated advice line on to help small organisations prepare for the incoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The GDPR comes into force on 25 May next year and tightens the rules around the use of personal data by any organisation that process or manage the personal data of EU citizens. The UK expected to introduce data protection laws that are closely matched to the GDPR following Brexit.

The new ICO helpline is intended for small organisations. Those seeking advice should call 0303 123 1113 and select option 4 to be diverted to staff who can offer support, the watchdog's website advises.

"As well as advice on preparing for the GDPR, callers can also ask questions about current data protection rules and other legislation regulated by the ICO including electronic marketing and Freedom of Information," it continues.

The helpline is in addition to resources made available to small businesses including a 12 steps to take now infographic and an SME toolkit which is currently being updated.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said:

"All organisations have to get ready for the new data protection rules, but we recognise that the 5.4 million small organisations in the UK face particular challenges.

"Small organisations want to be ready when the new law comes into force in May 2018, but they often struggle to know where to start. They may have less time and money to invest in getting it right and are less likely to have compliance teams, data protection officers or legal experts to advise them what to do."

She added: "Our new phone service and all the other resources already on our website plus even more advice and guidance yet to come will help steer small businesses through the new law."